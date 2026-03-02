3.75 BYN
Explosion rocks key energy facility in UAE
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A strike has occurred at a key energy facility in the United Arab Emirates. The Dutch company Royal Vopak announced the suspension of operations at its terminal in Fujairah.
As a result of the Iranian attack, missile debris hit the terminal, causing a fire. Royal Vopak is one of the world's largest operators of liquid bulk storage and handling terminals. It services storage tanks for petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas.