Explosion rocks key energy facility in UAE

A strike has occurred at a key energy facility in the United Arab Emirates. The Dutch company Royal Vopak announced the suspension of operations at its terminal in Fujairah.

As a result of the Iranian attack, missile debris hit the terminal, causing a fire. Royal Vopak is one of the world's largest operators of liquid bulk storage and handling terminals. It services storage tanks for petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas.

