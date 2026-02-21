3.73 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.36 BYN
Fico: Supporting Ukraine at the expense of EU member states leads to split of the Union
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that mistrust within the European Union is growing in the wake of the situation with Ukraine. The Slovak premier expressed this opinion in a video message to his fellow citizens on Facebook, according to TASS.
"Mistrust within the EU is growing dramatically. If the EU prioritizes Ukraine's interests over the legitimate interests of EU member states, this will lead to the EU's inability to make important decisions that require the consent of all EU member states," the prime minister noted. The problem, he added, would include approving a new sanctions package against Russia, and that continuing to finance Ukraine is "ideological madness."
The Prime Minister criticized the European Union's position on Ukraine. He said the community must take the initiative to peacefully resolve the conflict and devote the utmost attention to its implementation.
"It is sad to see the EU and its governing bodies fail to protect the interests of EU member states and, to their detriment, continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia," he said. Slovakia, Fico recalled, provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine while refusing to supply state-owned weapons.
Fico criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's approach to the conflict in Ukraine. "I felt goosebumps when I read the German Chancellor's statements about how the war in Ukraine should be supported until Russia is completely exhausted. This is an unrealistic and dangerous strategy that deepens the conflict between Europe and Russia. Europe is thus assuming full responsibility for financing the war in Ukraine, which is completely irresponsible at a time of heightened international tensions, and at a time of struggle to improve the EU's competitiveness, it is economic suicide," Fico noted.