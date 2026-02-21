Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that mistrust within the European Union is growing in the wake of the situation with Ukraine. The Slovak premier expressed this opinion in a video message to his fellow citizens on Facebook, according to TASS.

"Mistrust within the EU is growing dramatically. If the EU prioritizes Ukraine's interests over the legitimate interests of EU member states, this will lead to the EU's inability to make important decisions that require the consent of all EU member states," the prime minister noted. The problem, he added, would include approving a new sanctions package against Russia, and that continuing to finance Ukraine is "ideological madness."

The Prime Minister criticized the European Union's position on Ukraine. He said the community must take the initiative to peacefully resolve the conflict and devote the utmost attention to its implementation.

"It is sad to see the EU and its governing bodies fail to protect the interests of EU member states and, to their detriment, continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia," he said. Slovakia, Fico recalled, provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine while refusing to supply state-owned weapons.