Fico Threatens Zelensky to Stop Electricity Supplies to Ukraine

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened Zelensky to stop electricity supplies due to the blockage of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline. The European Commission also shares Slovakia's rhetoric.

As a reminder, Ukraine has been blocking oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary for political reasons since early February. Ultimately, the Slovaks and Hungarians reached an agreement with the Croatians that, starting in early March, Russian oil will be shipped by sea to Croatia, and then to Hungary and Slovakia.