Fighting resumes on Afghan-Pakistan border

On the evening of Saturday, February 28, Afghan army units began a new series of combat operations against the Pakistani army near the Torkham checkpoint in Nangarhar province. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the Afghan news portal Alemarah.

"On Saturday evening, near the Torkham checkpoint (Nangarhar province -), Afghan border forces launched powerful retaliatory attacks against Pakistani Malishi (border militia units - ed.)," the portal quotes Abdullah Farooqi, spokesman for the Afghan Border Police, as saying.

According to Farooqi, four enemy soldiers were killed in this operation, and their checkpoints were destroyed. Afghan state television channel RTA reports that "fresh" reinforcements are being deployed to the Torkham area.