Financial Times: EU sets 27 conditions for Budapest

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Brussels has begun bargaining with Budapest. The EU has set 27 conditions for Hungary following the parliamentary elections, the Financial Times reports.

Key among them include unblocking of a European loan to Ukraine, lifting of the veto on sanctions against Russia, and the implementation of reforms in the country. In exchange, the EU promises to unblock €35 billion for Budapest. According to the publication, negotiations have already started.