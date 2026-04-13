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Financial Times: EU sets 27 conditions for Budapest
Brussels has begun bargaining with Budapest. The EU has set 27 conditions for Hungary following the parliamentary elections, the Financial Times reports.
Key among them include unblocking of a European loan to Ukraine, lifting of the veto on sanctions against Russia, and the implementation of reforms in the country. In exchange, the EU promises to unblock €35 billion for Budapest. According to the publication, negotiations have already started.
The article clarifies that the European Commission insists that the new Hungarian government improve relations with Ukraine and begin implementing long-overdue reforms. However, based on statements by Magyar, the leader of the victorious Tisza Party, the future prime minister agrees with Budapest's refusal to provide Kiev with a €90 billion EU loan and considers Ukraine's accession to the EU impossible, at least in the coming years.