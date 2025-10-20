news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05c30003-31c4-4f64-bde6-8c8310bfca6a/conversions/c01edc45-1342-49f2-bbf7-7656ee4ae2f5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05c30003-31c4-4f64-bde6-8c8310bfca6a/conversions/c01edc45-1342-49f2-bbf7-7656ee4ae2f5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05c30003-31c4-4f64-bde6-8c8310bfca6a/conversions/c01edc45-1342-49f2-bbf7-7656ee4ae2f5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05c30003-31c4-4f64-bde6-8c8310bfca6a/conversions/c01edc45-1342-49f2-bbf7-7656ee4ae2f5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Verkhovna Rada approved a 90-day extension of martial law in the country. The Kiev regime is thus demonstrating its unwillingness to end the Ukrainian conflict.

Zelensky submitted the proposal the day before, despite his own statements about his readiness to immediately begin peace talks and freeze hostilities along the line of contact.

Kiev's rhetoric evolved following a meeting with Trump at the White House. Among other things, Trump upset Zelensky with the U.S. refusal to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It also emerged that during the negotiations, Trump made it clear that he was solely interested in ending the conflict, even if that meant Ukraine making territorial concessions.

Meanwhile, Western media began speculating about the upcoming Putin-Trump summit. CNN reported that plans for a meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents had been disrupted due to disagreements between the two countries' foreign ministers. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to this "information leak," noting that there was no confirmation of the Western media's publications. There is currently no agreement on the timing and location of the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov, which is intended to precede the summit between the two leaders, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated.