Latvian authorities are reportedly discussing plans for the mass destruction of military memorials located within the country. This action appears aimed at overshadowing the celebrations on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. This information was relayed by BelTA, citing TASS and a statement from the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS).

"The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports that, according to information received by the FIS, Latvian authorities, in an uncontainable desire to sully the celebrations for May 9 and the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, are working on plans for the mass destruction of military memorials situated within the country," the FIS stated.

The press bureau noted that there are plans to quickly eliminate nearly a third of the monuments over the mass graves of Soviet soldiers-liberators. "To lend an air of 'civilization' to this act of vandalism, it is proposed to act 'strictly within the framework of Latvian law.' Specifically, the criminal scheme involves conducting fictitious archaeological studies, which are designed to 'categorically deny' the existence of mass graves beneath the memorials," the FIS added.

The press bureau revealed that "one of the 'search teams' has been invited to carry out this grim design, the leadership of which has tentatively agreed to 'for a reasonable fee' desecrate the graves and fabricate 'necessary' excavation protocols stating the absence of burial traces." "The operation is set to begin with the Orthodox Tornakalns Cemetery and the Brothers' Military Cemetery located in Riga," the FIS further noted.