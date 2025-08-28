Former Polish Health Minister Beaten Over COVID-19 Restrictions

In Poland, former Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski was assaulted in response to his stringent measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was reported by a radio station citing the head of the hospital where the politician was admitted.

Niedzielski later recounted that he was attacked by two men. Witnesses noted that during the attack, the assailants loudly criticized the decisions made during the pandemic. The assailants subsequently fled the scene but were later apprehended by authorities.