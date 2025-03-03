3.60 BYN
France offers to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine. The point is 200bn euros
Amid Donald Trump's refusal of aid to Kiev, France has proposed to use Russia's frozen assets as a security guarantee for Ukraine.
It should be recalled that back in February, Macron said that it was impossible to expropriate Russian capital because it contravened international law. But now Paris, Berlin and London are discussing with their European partners ways to use the frozen assets worth 200bn euros. It is understood that the threat of asset confiscation will guarantee that Ukrainian interests will be respected.
According to the Financial Times, the idea has been warmly welcomed in the European Union, but the parties are still far from an agreement.