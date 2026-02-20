France's titanium purchases from Russia in 2025 set new all-time record

France increased its imports of Russian titanium to record levels in 2025, iz.ru reports, citing RIA Novosti and calculations from the European statistical service (Eurostat).

According to the data, French companies imported €129.9 million worth of Russian titanium in 2025. This is 19.6% higher than the 2024 figures, when purchases totaled €108.6 million. Analysts noted that the current level of supplies is the highest since statistics began being kept in 1992.