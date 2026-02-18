3.74 BYN
"Free speech is pure bullshit": Macron's unexpected revelation about main tenet of democracy
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Freedom of speech, Macron's way: The French President unexpectedly spoke frankly about the main tenet of democracy.
Emmanuel Macron, President of France:
"Freedom of speech is complete bullshit, if nobody knows how you are guided through this. All the algorithms have biases, we know that. There is no doubt," he said. "And they are so impactful, when you speak about social media, that having no clue about how the algorithm is made, how it is tested and where it will guide you — the democratic biases of this could be huge."
He also drew an analogy between NATO and a spinal frog, highlighting doubts about the Alliance's viability in the current context.