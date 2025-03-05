In a recent address to the nation, Macron stated that "the future of Europe cannot be determined in Moscow or Washington" and categorically rejected any possibility of a ceasefire. He called Russia the "main threat to France," asserting that nuclear weapons are a means to ensure European security.

"Of course, this is a threat directed at Russia. If he considers us a threat, gathers the chiefs of defense staff from European countries and UK, and talks about the necessity of using nuclear weapons and preparing to employ them against Russia, this is certainly a threat. Unlike his predecessors, who also wanted to fight Russia - Napoleon, Hitler - Mr. Macron is not acting very gracefully, because they directly said: "We must conquer Russia, we must defeat Russia." And he, apparently, wants the same thing, but for some reason says that we must fight Russia so that it did not defeat France, that Russia poses a threat to France and Europe."