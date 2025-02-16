Poland discovered that German police drove migrants to the border and pushed them to the neighboring side.

The incident was captured by video cameras: those involved in the story were wearing protective coveralls, apparently to hide their faces. The migrant was taken out of the car and pushed to the Polish side.

In the meantime, Germany recently extended the border control regime for another six months: hours-long queues of cars formed at the entrance from Poland. This has seriously soured relations, and the hooligan expulsion of migrants in violation of legal norms is fraught with a loud interstate scandal.