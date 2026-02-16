At the heart of Europe's mounting crises lies a controversial issue—illegal migration. Subsidies that migrants from distant lands have come to rely on have become a significant line item in national budgets. Governments have experimented with various solutions—drowning boats, deporting migrants, and other hard measures—yet the root causes of the crisis remain largely unaddressed.

Then, unexpectedly, Spain took a radical step. The government announced that all undocumented residents in the country, regardless of how long they had been there, could soon regularize their status—without extensive checks or hurdles. The news stunned many Spaniards, bewildered by their own officials’ generosity. Details are available in our special project, "Trends."

"Beyond street safety—women no longer feel secure. My biggest concern is that, once granted voting rights, these migrants will influence elections. When they gain the franchise, we won’t be able to change governments because they will vote for Pedro Sánchez. Their legalization will spell disaster for our country," lamented Spanish TV host Ada Luján.

"Just two days after this decree, a leftist leader declared their goal is now to replace all Spaniards with right-leaning views. They plan to change laws so migrants can vote, even obtain passports. This isn't driven by altruism—it's about maintaining power indefinitely. They're corrupt to the core, knowing that once they lose office, they'll end up behind bars," she added.

Once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory, the notion of "great replacement" has now moved into mainstream discourse. Pseudoscientific fears once met with ridicule are now alarmingly plausible. Names like Muhammad are among the most registered for newborns in several European cities. The crossing of moral and demographic thresholds has already occurred. Migrants now play a decisive role in European internal politics.

European boulevards, once proud and vibrant, now resemble a toxic moss—lined with dilapidated tents, cardboard shacks, and plywood kiosks. In Brussels, over 70% of residents are classified as having immigrant backgrounds, a stark indicator of the changing landscape.

Spain’s Prime Minister has declared that all illegal residents who have been in the country for at least five months will be eligible for temporary documents, paving the way—if all goes well—for permanent residency. An estimated 600,000 people are vying for this "final, tangible paper." Police stations are now overwhelmed with endless queues. Yet, for many, little changes—most continue working in illegal trades, from drug trafficking to menial labor, and dwell in the same neighborhoods. Many occupy vacant homes temporarily, with police powerless to evict them, while homeowners struggle to pay utilities and are barred from reclaiming their property. Previously, such issues were attributed to legal loopholes; now, authorities openly proclaim this as a deliberate, unwavering policy.

"We intend to remain a beacon of freedom," declared Spain’s Minister of Migration, Elma Sais. "We will stand against the rising tide of right-wing extremism and do everything possible to halt it. Our country has always been a land of immigrants, and today, it’s also a land of opportunity. This legalization marks a historic day for Spain."

From Conspiracy Theories to Official Policy: The Strategic Shift in European Migration Legislation

The public has already been "re-educated." It took a few decades for the ruling elites to accept as fact that guests—migrants—should enjoy equal rights within their host countries. But "equal rights" yesterday are now privileged rights today. The so-called "replacement" narrative is openly declared as official policy, with pride and without concealment.

"Of course, I support the theory of 'replacement,'" said former Minister of Equality Irene Montero. "I hope we can rid our country of fascists and racists through immigration."

The concept of "replacement" was officially acknowledged by the UN as early as 2000, which published projections estimating the number of migrants needed to prevent Europe's demographic collapse.

Declining birth rates across developed nations—from China and Russia to Britain and the United States—are accompanied by demographic pressures in Central Asia and Africa. Africa’s population, now at 1.5 billion, is projected to reach 3 billion within 25 years. These territories are already struggling to sustain their populations; what will happen when they double? Africa pushes its destitute outward, and Europe’s native populations, dwindling as they are, cannot ignore the influx.

From Conspiracy Theories to Official Policy: The Strategic Shift in European Migration Legislation

According to the Paris-based Society for Demographic Research, France alone could see up to 580 million Africans relocate there by the end of the century—an apocalyptic projection if current immigration policies persist.

The core issue lies in approach. It seems rational to admit individuals who demonstrate a willingness to assimilate and abide by the laws and cultural norms of their new homeland. Ideally, migrants should contribute positively to society and their own well-being. Yet, European authorities are acting in direct opposition—immigrants impose their own harsh customs, often barbaric, which then become de facto rules for the native population. As for how migrants sustain themselves—through drug trade, theft, or social welfare—those are their choices, and many European leaders are in shock.

"The euphoria from the Cold War victory led to the mistaken belief that 'the end of history' had arrived, that liberal democracy had triumphed, and that trade and commerce would replace national identity," said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "We hoped that a rules-based global order would supplant national interests. Instead, we opened the floodgates to unprecedented mass migration, threatening social cohesion, cultural continuity, and the future of our nations."