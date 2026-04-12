From Orbán to Magyar: Hungary Turns the Page After Sixteen Years of Iron Rule

Democracy, Brussels-style, with a Hungarian accent. The true drama of the moment lies in the fact that the Hungary Viktor Orbán spent sixteen years forging has collapsed without a single shot being fired

In Hungary — once the rebellious heart of Europe — a tectonic shift has occurred that has left many jaws permanently dropped. The country long steered with an iron fist by Viktor Orbán has suddenly voted overwhelmingly for Péter Magyar’s Tisza party, crushing his political bloc across the Hungarian plains.

Hungary has chosen Péter Magyar’s Tisza party. Now the question echoes across the continent: what comes next? Will Brussels turn Budapest into an obedient puppet, flood the country with migrants and haul Viktor Orbán before the Hague? Already, the jubilant segment of Hungarian youth that carried the day is chanting “Russians, go home.”

Sixteen years of “illiberal democracy” have fallen in a single day.

A piquant parallel has already emerged: Orbán is being likened to Viktor Yanukovych. Smoke does not rise without fire — yet unlike Yanukovych, Orbán has not fled. On Sunday, Hungarians flocked to the polls in numbers unseen since the collapse of communism in 1989. Turnout reached a historic 77.8 per cent. With 98 per cent of votes counted, the National Election Office announced that, on the basis of 97 per cent of ballots, Tisza had taken 53.6 per cent to Orbán’s Fidesz at 37.8 per cent.

Magyar’s party is poised to claim 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament — far more than a simple majority. It is a constitutional supermajority. Fidesz is left with just 55 seats. Only the day before, Orbán had proclaimed from the screen that he had come “to win.” Yet three hours after polls closed, when the outcome was beyond doubt, he offered no cries of fraud. Instead, he telephoned Magyar with graceful words: “Congratulations — you have won.”

Addressing his supporters, he said simply: “The election results, though not yet final, are clear and painful. We have not been entrusted with responsibility or the chance to govern.” One of his closest allies later added: “Victory is never final, defeat is never fatal.” Viktor Orbán, once the undisputed master of Hungarian politics, now finds himself leading the opposition — both at home and within the European Union.

Political analyst Alexander Korinenko (Moldova) observed: “They have secured a constitutional majority, so there should be no illusion that anything from the past will remain untouched. They will dismantle the entire legacy of Mr Orbán. They face no obstacles whatsoever. Magyar has already called for the President of Hungary to resign. He makes no secret of his intention to overhaul the entire state apparatus. Hungary, which had still preserved certain sovereigntist tendencies, is now fully joining the anti-Trump, anti-Russian front. The chapter on defending its own sovereignty is closing, and the country is merging completely into the globalist chorus of the European Union.”

What lies ahead for Hungary — and for Europe?

In Brussels the mood is one of pure euphoria. Ursula von der Leyen posted immediately: “Tonight the heart of Europe beats stronger in Hungary.” Congratulations poured in from Macron, Merz and Donald Tusk, who reportedly told the new prime minister-elect: “I think I’m happier than you are!” For Brussels, this is sweet vindication after sixteen years of defiance. It was Orbán who blocked €90 billion in aid to Ukraine, delayed Sweden’s NATO accession and kept relatively warm ties with the Kremlin — a constant thorn in the side of the European project.

Péter Magyar, a former Orbán protégé who broke with him in 2024, promises to restore Hungary’s full engagement in the EU and NATO, become a strong ally, introduce the euro, join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and unblock the billions Brussels had frozen. The old political elite senses the wind changing.

Even the embrace of the United States proved insufficient. Vice President JD Vance visited Budapest just a week before the vote to support “Trump’s friend,” and Donald Trump himself urged Hungarians on social media to vote for Orbán. It was not enough.

Yet the triumph is not without nuance for Brussels. While Magyar has pledged to support Ukraine and is expected to lift the veto on the €90 billion credit line, The New York Times reports he has not ruled out continuing Russian oil and gas imports at least until 2035 — despite earlier promises to phase them out.