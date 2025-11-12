G7 Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine amid Russian Military Advances

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4473041c-55be-4a00-a521-648857ec2646/conversions/eca78d16-1a50-45af-9533-5d5ae34fc49f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4473041c-55be-4a00-a521-648857ec2646/conversions/eca78d16-1a50-45af-9533-5d5ae34fc49f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4473041c-55be-4a00-a521-648857ec2646/conversions/eca78d16-1a50-45af-9533-5d5ae34fc49f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4473041c-55be-4a00-a521-648857ec2646/conversions/eca78d16-1a50-45af-9533-5d5ae34fc49f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Amid the advance of Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) countries have declared the need for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations. This position was outlined in a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers following a meeting in Ontario, Canada, TASS informs.

"We emphasize the need for an immediate ceasefire. We agree that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," the document says, distributed by the press service of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which holds the G7 presidency.

As previously reported by Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, interaction between the Moscow and Kiev negotiating teams was suspended at the initiative of Ukraine and Europe, although channels for communication have been established. He also emphasized that Russia remains committed to the Ukrainian settlement.