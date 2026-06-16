G7 Confirms Plans to Increase Air Defense Supplies to Ukraine

In a joint statement on geopolitical issues adopted at the G7 Summit in France, G7 leaders confirmed their intention to increase supplies of air defense systems and long-range weapons to Ukraine, TASS reports.

"We agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems, additional systems and interceptors, as well as long-range weapons. We are also ready to consider the possibility of granting Ukraine licenses that will allow it to increase its own military production," the document states.