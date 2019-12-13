3.35 RUB
Gaza Health Ministry reports more than 45.7 thousand Palestinians killed since October 2023
The number of victims of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 exceeded 45 thousand 700 people. Such data provides the Ministry of Health of the enclave.
At the same time, almost 109 thousand have suffered since the beginning of hostilities. Only in the past day 59 Palestinians were killed, 273 more injured as a result of shelling.
