Gazprom stops gas transit through Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom has stopped gas supply for transit through Ukraine due to expiration of key agreements and the lack of renewal by the Ukrainian side. Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Moldova were primarily dependent on this route.
Slovakia has recently shown the greatest interest in continuing gas supplies from Russia. However, the country is able to meet its own fuel needs.
In Moldova, the shutdown was preceded by Chisinau's refusal to pay debts for blue fuel. In Transnistria, the centralized heating system has already been switched off, except for medical institutions. The Moldavskaya TPP located in Transnistria, which was the main source of electricity for the entire country, operated on Russian gas. The plant will be converted to coal and will be able to provide with power only the left bank of the Nistru River.
