The Ukrainian delegation in Geneva is grappling with internal rifts amid "very tense" trilateral consultations involving Russia and the United States, The Economist reports.

According to the publication, the team has split into two distinct factions. One, aligned with Kirill Budanov—the current head of the President’s Office—is pushing for a swift, U.S.-brokered deal, fearing a closing window of opportunity. The other faction, reportedly still influenced by former chief of staff Andrey Yermak, remains skeptical of a rapid settlement.