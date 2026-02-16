3.72 BYN
Geneva Talks: Zelensky Seeks Face-to-Face Summit with Putin
The Ukrainian delegation in Geneva is grappling with internal rifts amid "very tense" trilateral consultations involving Russia and the United States, The Economist reports.
According to the publication, the team has split into two distinct factions. One, aligned with Kirill Budanov—the current head of the President’s Office—is pushing for a swift, U.S.-brokered deal, fearing a closing window of opportunity. The other faction, reportedly still influenced by former chief of staff Andrey Yermak, remains skeptical of a rapid settlement.
In an interview with Axios, President Zelensky confirmed he has instructed his negotiators to prioritize organizing a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin to address critical territorial disputes. The first day of talks on February 17 lasted four hours across various bilateral and trilateral formats. Despite the fraught atmosphere, all parties have agreed to reconvene on February 18.