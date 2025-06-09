Georgian Authorities Tighten Rules on Foreigners Stay in Country

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b58ff7a3-95b9-4f18-ae5d-38971d520fd7/conversions/67d7869a-a7a9-4365-834f-54b549d4ae01-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b58ff7a3-95b9-4f18-ae5d-38971d520fd7/conversions/67d7869a-a7a9-4365-834f-54b549d4ae01-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b58ff7a3-95b9-4f18-ae5d-38971d520fd7/conversions/67d7869a-a7a9-4365-834f-54b549d4ae01-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b58ff7a3-95b9-4f18-ae5d-38971d520fd7/conversions/67d7869a-a7a9-4365-834f-54b549d4ae01-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Georgian authorities are tightening the rules on the stay of foreign citizens in the country. A new type of punishment will be added to the Criminal Code - expulsion of a foreigner from Georgia and a ban on entry for a certain period of time.

Fines for those who violate the rules of stay on the territory of the country will also increase significantly, and the procedure of expulsion of illegal aliens will be considerably simplified.