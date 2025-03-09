3.57 BYN
German Airports Cancel Flights: Hundreds of Thousands Travel Plans Threatened. What’s the Reason?
Hundreds of thousands of people will be unable to fly from German airports due to nationwide strikes.
A strike has started at Hamburg Airport. On Sunday, March 9, the majority of flights there were canceled, and on March 10, operations at airports across most of Germany will be paralyzed. Over 1,100 flights are at risk of cancellation, affecting 150,000 passengers who may not reach their destinations.
The reason for the mass strikes is the pressure from airport employees on employers. Unions are demanding increases in bonuses for "particularly stressful work" and three additional days off.