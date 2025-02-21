"Let's be honest—who on the global stage takes this show seriously? I’ll remind you of the G20 in India last year, where Scholz attended, looking rather one-eyed. The headlines in global media referred to him as the Chancellor Pirate or something similar, yet there was not a single report in the media or elsewhere regarding Germany’s initiatives in global politics. What Germany has to offer in terms of foreign policy is no longer being discussed; there’s simply nothing to talk about. We've seen how German politicians have been received over the last two years. When Scholz arrived in China, he was greeted not even by a deputy minister but by the mayor of a city. Baerbock landed in India and nobody was there to welcome her at the plane’s steps. And so on. President Steinmeier, the federal president, was left standing on the steps in Qatar for half an hour because the minister was late to greet him. This speaks volumes about how Germany is viewed on the world stage with Scholz at the helm. In Germany itself, Scholz is the most unpopular chancellor, according to all polls. That’s quite an achievement; not everyone can boast of such a record."