An extraordinary natural occurrence—ice cakes on the river—has been observed in the Volozhin District, as reported by ONT TV channel.

In the Volozhin District, at the mouth of the Western Berezina River, nature has orchestrated a true culinary spectacle, seemingly preparing for the spring feast. It appears as if someone has scattered giant ice cakes across the water with an enormous spoon. In reality, this is a rather rare natural phenomenon, which locals consider a tourist attraction—though lamentably a seasonal one. Indeed, all who visit the agrotown of Sakovshchina make it a point to stop at the entrance.

One of the key conditions for the appearance of ice cakes on the water is a strong current. The waves are likely created by a hydroelectric station nearby, while the main ingredients are the ice fat and, of course, the frost.