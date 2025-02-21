What Awaits the Belarusian Delegation on the Main Negotiation Day in Qatar?

Belarus is keen on expanding its ties with Qatar across various sectors, from food supplies to military cooperation. Currently, a delegation from our government is on an official visit there.

What is Belarus ready to discuss during the bilateral meetings?

The Belarusian government delegation is engaged in significant negotiations today in Doha. On the agenda is a meeting between Roman Golovchenko and the Prime Minister of Qatar, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and belongs to the ruling family. It is worth noting that Qatar is an absolute monarchy, with power inherited through lineage. Additionally, discussions are planned with the Deputy Prime Minister responsible for defense affairs.

Each of our ministry heads has scheduled business meetings today, which started early this morning around 8 a.m. These include discussions along the lines of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Agriculture, and Communications and Informatization.

They will discuss various areas of cooperation, present projects that hold interest for Belarus, and, of course, appeal to Qatar today.

Following the negotiations, a package of joint documents will be signed.

The day before, the Prime Minister of Belarus met with members of the ruling family and prominent business figures and investors in sectors such as construction, energy, and information and communication technologies. They talked about the development of Belarus, the country’s economy, and the legal frameworks established for investors. They also presented a portfolio of infrastructure and production projects that might be of interest to the Qatari side. As noted by our delegation, there was a lively interest in these projects.

It’s important to recall that Qatar has previously invested in Belarus, such as in the construction of the Marriott Hotel and entertainment complex, which was developed with Qatari capital. Belarus is eager to expand this investment cooperation.

Among other areas of mutual interest are healthcare, particularly our advancements in organ transplantation and treatments for oncology and cardiovascular diseases.

Of course, the IT sector is also on the agenda. We are prepared to learn from Qatar's experience in this field. Other areas of cooperation include the supply of our equipment to the Qatari market, specifically heavy machinery and food products. Our dairy products, primarily cheeses and milk products, are already available in retail chains. We are ready to expand this range, including the supply of powdered milk, which is used here to produce ice cream.