BREXIT as a Model for Germany?
The "Alternative for Germany" party is calling for an exit from the EU. Co-chairperson Alice Weidel stated that a Brexit could serve as a model for Germany. She confirmed the party's intention to hold a referendum on a potential Dexit - Germany's exit from the European Union.
However, current polls do not show significant support for such a move. The majority of Germans still favor EU membership. Meanwhile, the party faces criticism due to its ties with ultra-right groups and the growing public discontent.