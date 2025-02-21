What Agreements Were Reached by Belarusian Government Delegation in Uganda and Qatar

Belarus continues to expand its contacts with distant countries. Distance, cultural differences, and traditions hold no significance for effective collaboration. This is evidenced by our growing export markets, which are expanding across all continents.

On February 23, the Belarusian government delegation was active in the Middle East, having arrived from East Africa. The status of the visit to Qatar and Uganda was official, and there are new joint projects and signed documents.

By strengthening its economic ties with nearby partners, Belarus is also opening up distant markets, including Africa. We are increasing our presence on the continent by entering key regions.

Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, stated:

"The interests of countries that had colonies in Africa are completely different from ours. Their focus continues to be on resources, aiming for their economies to profit from cheap resources from Africa. Of course, we do not belong to that category. We are among the countries that view Africa with honesty and openness and can appreciate the benefits we bring. Therefore, when we reach out, our hand is shaken sincerely and openly."

This was confirmed by the discussions of the Prime Minister of Belarus in Uganda, where Belarus expressed its desire to participate in the socio-economic development of the country.

The President of Uganda is familiar with Belarus. Yes, he visited us 25 years ago, and he is now fully aware of our high level of food security and technologies.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of Uganda, remarked:

"I personally visited Minsk and met with His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko. He received me warmly. Belarus is a major producer of a wide range of agricultural products. They indeed produce a lot, but through joint efforts, we can produce even more. Belarusian tractors are excellent. We discussed the possibility of organizing the production of Belarusian tractors here."

Ugandan representatives were invited to visit Belarus soon to see all the machinery and choose what they need most. Export supplies will follow shortly. The committee for trade and economic development will coordinate this extensive effort. The agreements to establish it were formally signed. Assisting in this will be the Honorary Consul of Belarus. From now on, he will have an office in Kampala.

Katongole Singh Parminder Mahvaha, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Kampala, stated:

"This is an important day. We are turning a new page in the relationship between Belarus and Uganda. The opening of the office will enhance our bilateral relations, increase trade turnover, improve political dialogue, and boost cooperation in tourism. Uganda has never had a Belarusian embassy, so this is a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties between our countries."

Belarus sees prospects in East Africa and has a mutual desire to work together. It is crucial to maintain this high-level dialogue across all other levels as well. After all, to negotiate, it is essential to meet as often as possible. This formula also works in other markets, including the Middle East.

The Belarusian government delegation arrived In Qatar with specific projects.

Roman Golovchenko, the Prime Minister of Belarus, emphasized that Qataris are excellent diplomats. "Despite their small territory and population, they are very active in mediating a large number of regional and international conflicts," he noted. "Thus, they understand all the realities and have no illusions regarding the situation around our country. They are ready to work with us in all areas."

Qatar has previously constructed the Marriott hotel and entertainment complex in Belarus. We are now proposing new infrastructure and manufacturing projects. The Prime Minister discussed these, among other topics, with members of the ruling family, Qatari businesses, and major investors in construction, energy, and ICT. The main outcome is a mutual interest in projects and investment conditions. The IT sector is also a niche where we have much to offer each other.

Fact On February 23, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding standardization and youth cooperation.