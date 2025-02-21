Donald Trump is confident that a deal concerning the Ukrainian conflict can be achieved this week

Recently, it was reported that the United States is focused on negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine, as stated by Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, to TASS.

According to Karoline Leavitt, she does not possess any information regarding a possible face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. She also added that she has no updates to provide about the potential location for negotiations between the two leaders.

"Currently, President Trump and his team are intensely concentrating on continuing discussions with both sides of this war to bring an end to the conflict. The President is very confident that we can achieve this by the end of the week," emphasized the White House press secretary.