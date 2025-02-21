What did you accomplish last week? U.S. government officials receive emails demanding reports.

Just an hour ago, American officials began receiving emails requiring them to account for their work over the past week. Those who fail to submit their reports risk termination. This was announced by Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as reported by TASS.

"In accordance with the directives from President Donald Trump, all federal employees will soon receive emails requesting them to state what they achieved in the past week. Failing to respond will be interpreted as a resignation," Musk wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that officials from certain U.S. agencies have already received similar emails. The subject line of the email posed the question: “What did you accomplish last week?” In response, employees must provide a report consisting of five key points detailing their work by Monday.