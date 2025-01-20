Weather in Belarus
The German parliament may begin discussing a motion calling for a ban on the right-wing Alternative for Germany party next week, Die Zeit has reported, citing the cross-party group of MPs behind the move. The lawmakers insist that the AfD’s agenda runs counter to the German constitution and poses a threat to the country’s democratic order. If approved, the final ruling on the ban will have to be issued by a federal court.
The scandalous initiative appeared just ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 23. According to polls, “Alterantiv for Germany” is in second place in popularity among voters. So the proposal to ban it looks like an attempt to clean up the political field.