German and Ukrainian defense officials forged a new partnership aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities.

In a ceremony attended by Germany’s Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, and Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, an agreement was signed to co-finance the production of long-range weapon systems within Ukraine. This significant accord was reported by TASS, citing the German Ministry of Defence.

According to the official statement, Minister Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart “signed a memorandum in Berlin to fund the manufacturing of long-range weaponry in Ukraine. Additionally, a contract was established between Ukraine and the German defense industry.” The ministry further clarified that this agreement is rooted in Germany’s commitment to directly invest in Ukrainian arms production.

It is anticipated that a substantial quantity of advanced weapon systems with extended reach will be produced by 2025, as noted by the German Defence Ministry.

The publication Bild reports that today, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Zelensky announced the formation of a new alliance dedicated to the development of long-range weaponry. Germany has expressed its intention to assist Ukraine in establishing domestic production facilities for such systems across both nations.