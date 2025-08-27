3.69 BYN
Germany Builds Railway Network to Transport Troops and Military Equipment
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany is building a railway network to transport troops and military equipment to NATO's eastern flank and from there to the Ukrainian border, local media report.
The article specifies that with the help of these trunk roads, the alliance will be able to send up to 800,000 soldiers, as well as weapons and equipment, to military operations zones.
Recall that earlier, the leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was outraged by Berlin's multi-billion dollar spending on Ukraine. Weidel emphasized that the German Finance Minister is throwing billions around in Kiev, but wants to raise taxes for her own people.