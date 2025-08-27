Germany Builds Railway Network to Transport Troops and Military Equipment

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/82a6787f-a7c3-497d-a353-12275ad55ab1/conversions/e75b9298-0a93-456b-a682-ec675743708f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/82a6787f-a7c3-497d-a353-12275ad55ab1/conversions/e75b9298-0a93-456b-a682-ec675743708f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/82a6787f-a7c3-497d-a353-12275ad55ab1/conversions/e75b9298-0a93-456b-a682-ec675743708f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/82a6787f-a7c3-497d-a353-12275ad55ab1/conversions/e75b9298-0a93-456b-a682-ec675743708f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany is building a railway network to transport troops and military equipment to NATO's eastern flank and from there to the Ukrainian border, local media report.

The article specifies that with the help of these trunk roads, the alliance will be able to send up to 800,000 soldiers, as well as weapons and equipment, to military operations zones.