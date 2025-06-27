3.78 BYN
Germany Cuts Promised Aid to Kiev by Almost Billion Euros
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany will allocate almost a billion euros less to Ukraine than promised, the Bild newspaper warns. In early June, German Defense Minister Pistorius during a visit to Kyiv announced military aid for 2025 in the amount of 9 billion euros.
Later, the Bundestag confirmed that more than 7 billion had already been approved, and that almost 2 billion more would be allocated if approved by the parliament. However, the draft budget was then published.
According to the document, aid for Ukraine is indicated in the amount of 8.3 billion euros only.