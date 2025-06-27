Germany Cuts Promised Aid to Kiev by Almost Billion Euros

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab84f12-18ab-4403-9652-485b60abf902/conversions/7eeed25d-4baa-46f5-926c-9aafa152b411-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab84f12-18ab-4403-9652-485b60abf902/conversions/7eeed25d-4baa-46f5-926c-9aafa152b411-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab84f12-18ab-4403-9652-485b60abf902/conversions/7eeed25d-4baa-46f5-926c-9aafa152b411-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab84f12-18ab-4403-9652-485b60abf902/conversions/7eeed25d-4baa-46f5-926c-9aafa152b411-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany will allocate almost a billion euros less to Ukraine than promised, the Bild newspaper warns. In early June, German Defense Minister Pistorius during a visit to Kyiv announced military aid for 2025 in the amount of 9 billion euros.

Later, the Bundestag confirmed that more than 7 billion had already been approved, and that almost 2 billion more would be allocated if approved by the parliament. However, the draft budget was then published.