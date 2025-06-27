Istanbul Ready to Host Third Round of Ukraine Talks

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/517f3070-3d31-4135-9dd1-d6ce7fc5afd1/conversions/ba9835d4-3550-4cf2-a900-3c9b49bdc1b6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/517f3070-3d31-4135-9dd1-d6ce7fc5afd1/conversions/ba9835d4-3550-4cf2-a900-3c9b49bdc1b6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/517f3070-3d31-4135-9dd1-d6ce7fc5afd1/conversions/ba9835d4-3550-4cf2-a900-3c9b49bdc1b6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/517f3070-3d31-4135-9dd1-d6ce7fc5afd1/conversions/ba9835d4-3550-4cf2-a900-3c9b49bdc1b6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the republic is ready to host the third round of talks on Ukraine in Istanbul. He also informed that he discussed the decisions made in the second round with the parties to the conflict, and referred to Vladimir Putin's statement made at the press conference following his visit to Minsk.

The Russian President said that Moscow is ready for the third round of talks in Istanbul. According to him, the subject of the talks should be the discussion of the memoranda of the two countries, which he called "absolutely opposite", specifying that "the talks are organized and conducted in order to find ways to get closer."

