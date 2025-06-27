Over the past decade, the mutual trade volume among EAEU member states has more than doubled, with external trade increasing by 37%. Countries are increasingly focusing not merely on commerce but on industrial cooperation, jointly addressing issues of technological sovereignty. Belarusian enterprises are actively implementing numerous projects within the union, establishing assembly plants with ambitious plans for deep localization.

Integration within the EAEU presents a tangible opportunity for development. A prime example of successful cooperation is one of Belarus's leading household appliance manufacturers.

Leonid Pinchuk, Deputy General Director of ZAO "Atlant" for Commercial Affairs, states: "Over 85% of our products are exported. Our key partners include the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. We regularly supply significant volumes to these countries. Additionally, we cooperate with other CIS nations, such as Uzbekistan, which is a major partner for us. Our deliveries extend to various other post-Soviet republics."

Our domestic plant boasts modern, high-tech equipment. It is here that the first medical-grade freezers were assembled—an exclusive product? Undoubtedly. Profitable? Certainly. But most importantly, these developments are vital for Belarus, enabling the healthcare system to operate independently without external support.

Leonid Pinchuk elaborates: "We have introduced a serial product prototype developed specifically for our Ministry of Health—a blood component freezer capable of maintaining temperatures at minus 40 degrees Celsius. Each time the door is opened, data is recorded, ensuring strict adherence to the temperature regime."

Maintaining leadership positions relies heavily on expanding the geographical reach of our supplies.

"Atlant" embodies quality, tested over time. Since 1959, the company has been committed to staying ahead of trends, fashionable solutions, and consumer needs.

Recently, the factory introduced a limited-edition batch of refrigerators designed for the African market. This appliance is resilient to power outages, operating reliably on solar batteries.

Industry is the engine driving national economic growth, and the outcome of coordinated efforts manifests as stable economic development.

Anton Yelizarov, Deputy General Director of ZAO "Atlant" for Procurement and Logistics, notes: "The Single Economic Space envisions a unified economic territory and customs union. For cargo originating within the Eurasian Economic Union, this means unhindered movement, minimized bureaucratic risks, and the absence of customs formalities."

A product is considered Eurasian if it involves at least three countries from the Eurasian "five." The main goal is to develop indigenous solutions to replace imports. Each member country offers its strengths—scientific schools, competencies, manufacturing expertise, and economic resources—all working together on a unified Eurasian production conveyor.

Alexander Efimov, Belarus's Minister of Industry, emphasizes: "We are establishing strong cooperative ties and contacts with nearly every country in the 'five.' Successful projects have already materialized, such as the Eurasian electric bus, which is composed almost entirely of components produced within the Eurasian Union."

The best indicators of success are tangible figures. From January to May 2025, Belarusian enterprises engaged in exchange transactions within the EAEU exceeded $408 million, a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.