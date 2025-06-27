The Western neighbors of Belarus—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have officially notified the United Nations of their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. According to established procedures, this decision will take effect six months after the formal notification.

In practical terms, this means that in half a year, the Baltic States will be legally permitted to produce and deploy anti-personnel mines. Such explosive devices cause significant civilian casualties and pose a long-term threat long after hostilities have ended. Previously, it was reported that the parliaments of Poland and Finland also supported the idea of denouncing the Ottawa Convention.