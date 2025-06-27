Watch onlineTV Programm
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia Withdraw from Ottawa Convention

The Western neighbors of Belarus—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have officially notified the United Nations of their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. According to established procedures, this decision will take effect six months after the formal notification.

In practical terms, this means that in half a year, the Baltic States will be legally permitted to produce and deploy anti-personnel mines. Such explosive devices cause significant civilian casualties and pose a long-term threat long after hostilities have ended. Previously, it was reported that the parliaments of Poland and Finland also supported the idea of denouncing the Ottawa Convention.