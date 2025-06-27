Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has warned of potential violence by demonstrators during protests in Belgrade on June 28.

A large opposition rally, involving students who have been blocking university operations for seven months, is set to commence within the coming hours. The youth, acting under the guidance of Western curators, is demanding that authorities set an early date for parliamentary elections.

Previously, Serbia’s Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with other security agencies, detained six individuals suspected of plotting to overthrow the constitutional order.