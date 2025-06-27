Belarus and Russia have jointly presented a report on human rights at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The document highlights a worsening trend in this area across several Western countries, citing systemic racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, violations of migrants’ rights, suppression of media and public figures, and the silencing of dissenters opposing Western governments’ policies.

A particular focus is placed on the situation at Belarus's borders with EU countries. The report condemns the criminal actions of European nations against migrants and asylum seekers, which have led to numerous casualties. In this context, the importance of non-politicized, cooperative efforts is emphasized as the only viable approach for joint response to migration and other transnational challenges.