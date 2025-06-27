3.78 BYN
Trump Orders Halt to Federal Funding for Organizations Linked to U.S. Riots
Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of government funding to organizations associated with the ongoing unrest across the country. According to the U.S. president, these organizations are being paid "to incite people to radical actions, burn or destroy cities, and then return to the funding sources to get money for recovery."
Earlier, Trump expressed the opinion that the protests in Los Angeles, which have been ongoing for several weeks, are financially supported. He described the protest participants as "paid" individuals. The demonstrations have repeatedly escalated into chaos, with participants throwing stones and firecrackers at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, setting vehicles on fire, looting stores, and damaging infrastructure.