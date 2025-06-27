Trump Allowed for War in Gaza Strip to End Next Week

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55e6d83d-e47a-43aa-ab68-2b741246f425/conversions/3667dbcb-bdd1-4ba7-992f-5a970441d66c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55e6d83d-e47a-43aa-ab68-2b741246f425/conversions/3667dbcb-bdd1-4ba7-992f-5a970441d66c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55e6d83d-e47a-43aa-ab68-2b741246f425/conversions/3667dbcb-bdd1-4ba7-992f-5a970441d66c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55e6d83d-e47a-43aa-ab68-2b741246f425/conversions/3667dbcb-bdd1-4ba7-992f-5a970441d66c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump allowed for the war in the Gaza Strip to end next week. The Israeli press writes that the White House is putting diplomatic pressure on Tel Aviv to end military operations against HAMAS.

Sources of the Axios news portal also said that after the conflict with Iran ends, the U.S. will focus on ending the war in the Palestinian enclave.

However, the situation with Tehran is still unclear. According to Bloomberg, Iran has rejected the resumption of nuclear talks with the United States. Though Trump says that, on the contrary, Iranian officials want to meet with him as soon as possible. He also said that Washington intends to demand external control over Iran's nuclear program in the future, with the participation of the IAEA or the American side itself.

In turn, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the bill previously adopted by parliament, suspending cooperation with the IAEA, has acquired the status of law and is mandatory for implementation.