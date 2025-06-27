President of Russia Vladimir Putin, commenting on the economic situation both in Russia and Europe, stated that European colleagues are perpetually "burying" Russia, despite facing significant difficulties and being on the verge of survival themselves. This was reported by TASS.

Putin recalled that in 2024, Russia’s economy grew by 4.3%, noting that "this year will be much more modest, aimed at combating inflation — but we are doing this deliberately. Meanwhile, in the Eurozone, growth stands at 0.9%."

He also pointed out statements by European leaders about alleged problems within the Russian Armed Forces, claims of the country's strategic defeat, and the simultaneous spread of myths about Russia's supposed attacks on NATO countries.

"Where is the logic? If everything is falling apart in Russia, why would we plan to attack NATO? They are spreading nonsense and clearly do not believe it themselves, but they try to convince their own populations of this to squeeze more money out of people and to get them to bear the heavy burdens of social expenses," he emphasized.