3.74 BYN
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3.34 BYN
Germany May Be Left Without Oil from Kazakhstan as of May 1
Russia will halt the flow of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline. The restriction will take effect on May 1, Reuters reports. According to the publication, an adjusted energy export schedule was sent to Astana and Berlin. The publication notes that the halt in transit will significantly exacerbate Germany's energy problems, which is already suffering from the consequences of the war with Iran and supply disruptions from the Middle East.
For context, in 2025, 44% more oil was pumped from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline than the previous year. The halt in transit will definitely impact the operations of the German oil refinery in Schwedt. According to sources, the refinery could lose approximately 17% of its annual refining capacity. The plant supplies fuel to 9 out of 10 vehicles in the Berlin-Brandenburg region.