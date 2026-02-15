3.72 BYN
Germany May Raise Retirement Age to 70
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany is considering raising the retirement age to 70. According to Bild, 13 experts from the pension commission at the Ministry of Labor will soon consider ways to implement this plan.
In particular, they plan to consider the amount of contributions for early retirement and possible incentives for longer working hours.
However, experts acknowledge that this will not solve the main problem: the number of pensioners in Germany is growing and the number of workers is decreasing.
Amid the critical economic situation, Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously called on Germans to work more. These statements sparked a wave of public discontent, and trade unions threatened the authorities with mass protests.