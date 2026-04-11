Global Outcry: Anti-War Protests Sweep from Rome to Tel Aviv

A powerful wave of anti-war demonstrations has engulfed cities across the globe, as ordinary citizens take to the streets to demand an end to the escalating violence in the Middle East.

In Rome, protesters staged a deeply moving symbolic march against the ongoing tragedy in Gaza. They solemnly carried through the city streets a long list bearing the names of more than 21,000 children killed in the conflict — a silent, heartbreaking roll call of the youngest victims.

Thousands more gathered in Buenos Aires to call for peace in the Middle East. Waving Palestinian flags and banners, they voiced strong support for the Palestinian people and fierce opposition to the dangerous escalation of violence across the region.

In The Hague, hundreds marched past the former U.S. embassy, protesting the American-Israeli military operation in the Middle East and the latest tensions surrounding Iran.