3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.57 BYN
Gustavo Petro: U.S. No Longer Respects International Law
Another South American country has fallen under Washington’s influence. The United States has revoked the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was in the U.S. to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. The State Department justified the decision by citing Petro’s involvement in a pro-Palestinian rally.
The politician took to the streets of New York, joined the protest, and called on American military personnel not to obey government orders, while urging volunteers to join the army to free Gaza.
Commenting on the visa cancellation, Colombia’s leader stated that as a president attending the UN General Assembly, he enjoys full immunity. He criticized the move, asserting that it demonstrates the U.S. government’s abandonment of international legal norms. As a result, he argued, the headquarters of the United Nations can no longer remain on American soil.