Another South American country has fallen under Washington’s influence. The United States has revoked the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was in the U.S. to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. The State Department justified the decision by citing Petro’s involvement in a pro-Palestinian rally.

The politician took to the streets of New York, joined the protest, and called on American military personnel not to obey government orders, while urging volunteers to join the army to free Gaza.