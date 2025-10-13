On October 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting to discuss the global international situation and the development of Belarusian-American relations. The agenda included cooperation with our Western neighbors. The line of special services is very intensive. Critical issues are being addressed, including economic ones. All of this is based on mutual respect for the interests of partners. Another important topic is Ukraine and our role in resolving the conflict, taking into account our deep involvement in the situation. The United States see us as part of this process. Regarding further steps toward cooperation with the Americans, as emphasized by Alexander Lukashenko, our interaction policy must be exclusively aligned with Belarusian interests.

Nevertheless, this principle applies to all contacts. An entirely pragmatic and neighborly approach, without compromising national priorities.

International agenda at the Palace of Independence

On Tuesday, October 14, the President dedicated his day at the Palace of Independence to international affairs. The meeting, or rather, as Alexander Lukashenko himself puts it, a consultation, was attended by an interesting group: the Prime Minister, the Head of the Presidential Administration, the Secretary of the Security Council, the Prosecutor General, and the Head of the KGB.

Recently, our President in Dushanbe commented on the possibility of delivering "Tomahawks" to Ukraine and on Zelensky’s actions, which are evidently stalling the negotiation process. There have been no recent updates on Belarusian-American cooperation. But this "silence" is purely informational.

Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus:

"Belarusian-American contacts are ongoing. They are in line with the strategic interests of both the Republic of Belarus and the American side. Negotiations are taking place, positive trends are emerging, but we understand that each country has its own national interests, including ours, and we defend them. That is the position of the head of state."

How Trump's rise to power changed the international agenda

Since the Trump administration took office, much, if not everything, has changed in international relations. Trump’s policies towards Belarus are very close to our own. We value the role of the U.S. President as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and his assistance in the Middle East.

Lukashenko: I fully support the steps taken by the U.S. President to bring order to the Middle East

Lukashenko noted that the arrival of Donald Trump’s administration in the U.S. led to rapid changes in international relations.

"It must be acknowledged that, despite all shortcomings, Donald Trump is taking decisive steps worldwide to resolve major issues. The recent events in the Middle East, despite the flaws (as some of his opponents and political analysts might argue), are a decisive move that has halted clashes and war," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko. "Credit must be given. Of course, there is still much to do. We have spent decades—almost a century—trying to establish order there. Yet, little has been achieved."

"I absolutely support Donald Trump’s steps to restore order in the Middle East. A decisive, good move that might lead to the creation of a state. Perhaps a united Palestinian state, including Gaza. Finally, people there will have the opportunity to live normally," the Belarusian leader added.

Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

Despite all efforts to achieve peace, Trump was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, the prize went to an opposition politician from Venezuela. Our President called this decision of the Nobel Committee foolish and shortsighted. Yet, what can one expect from a politicized institution that hands out awards "just to anyone."

Lukashenko denounces the Nobel Peace Prize as a politicized structure

"The failure to award Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, given the statements of various Nobel laureates, can also be accepted. They promise that next year he will definitely receive the Nobel Peace Prize. I personally would advise him not to worry too much about not receiving this Nobel. Because being among those outliers might be inappropriate for him. The world should judge what the U.S. and its president are doing on the international stage. That’s more important—the assessment of the global community and the people—than this politicized structure," he said.

"Sometimes I think, if someone offered you or me this award, I would definitely refuse it. Because, listen, we know from our own figures what contribution they have made to establishing peace worldwide. Nothing. On the contrary, they have contributed to and pushed Belarus toward what is called war. Comparing this opposition figure from Venezuela (I have nothing against her, I don't know her politics, just as you probably don't) — she fought for the destruction of Venezuela. Is that normal?" the Belarusian leader questioned.

"If an award is promised to Donald Trump next year, then we can expect him to pursue a policy of peace—at least until he receives that Nobel. But I am sure he will get it. Congratulating him on this, I reiterate, is not our place given our attitude toward the Nobel Peace Prize," Lukashenko added.

From the resumption to the development of Belarusian-American relations

Whereas before we spoke of the resumption of Belarusian-American relations, now the focus is on their development. Recently, Belarus has seen an increase in visits from Trump’s special representatives. Our President’s latest negotiations have become highly public. Statements have been made about readiness for a "big deal" and the lifting of sanctions against Belavia. However, the reality is more complicated.

Lukashenko recalled that recently several meetings with U.S. special envoys took place in Minsk. "Experience shows that all these contacts are conducted by the Americans solely for pragmatic reasons," he noted. "Of course, our policy of restoring relations with the U.S. must also be built solely in Belarusian interests."

At the same time, Belarus, according to the President, is willing to make certain compromises and to take the first steps toward meeting the Americans, expecting them to fulfill their promises. This is exemplified by the case of the sanctions removal from Belavia. "They announced that sanctions are being lifted, but some 'hitches' remained. Both the CEO of Belavia and our officials say that the sanctions removal doesn’t fully free us from some silly obligations. We cannot always fly, repair, or purchase as we wish. The Americans admit this. They say it takes some time to clear these 'hitches.' Fine," Lukashenko explained.