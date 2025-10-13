Root Causes Remain - Political Scientist Kornilov on Resolution of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

The Middle East has dominated both American and European domestic media coverage. European and American issues have taken a back seat. The focus is on politicians and their decisions at the summit in Egypt. However, the question of peace in Gaza remains unresolved.

"Looking through the Western press today, European and American, I see jubilant Israelis everywhere, and here and there, jubilant Palestinians. Everyone's forgotten about the shutdown. Even though it would seem like such a big deal for America! Trump (as a seasoned showman) managed to distract his own public from this serious problem for his own government. I think all this fuss will eventually subside. Will it bring lasting peace to Gaza? I have my doubts, as do many other analysts. Since the root causes of this conflict remain, they will persist for a long time. And so far, no real solution to this situation is in sight."