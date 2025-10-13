Lukashenko stated Belarus's readiness to assist in ending the conflict in Ukraine

The Americans see a role for Belarus in the peace process in Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on October 14 at a meeting on the global international situation and the development of Belarusian-American relations, BELTA reports.

"I believe that Belarus, as Russia's closest ally, has a definite role to play in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and in building a regional security architecture. The Americans have seen us in this process. We have concrete opportunities and potential," the head of state said.

"If the Americans want to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and see some small role for us there, we are ready to participate," Alexander Lukashenko continued.