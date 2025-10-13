3.69 BYN
Lukashenko stated Belarus's readiness to assist in ending the conflict in Ukraine
The Americans see a role for Belarus in the peace process in Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on October 14 at a meeting on the global international situation and the development of Belarusian-American relations, BELTA reports.
"I believe that Belarus, as Russia's closest ally, has a definite role to play in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and in building a regional security architecture. The Americans have seen us in this process. We have concrete opportunities and potential," the head of state said.
"If the Americans want to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and see some small role for us there, we are ready to participate," Alexander Lukashenko continued.
The President noted that Belarus has long and repeatedly publicly emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "We have stated our position: peace, peace, and only peace. Ukraine must exist as a sovereign, independent state. We are for the war to be stopped now, otherwise this independent, sovereign state will disappear. Especially since some (you know who) are already eyeing the western regions of Ukraine," the head of state declared.