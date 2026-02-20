3.73 BYN
Head of FSB reveals British connection to murder of Russian Lieutenant General Alekseyev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A British connection was discovered during the investigation into the assassination attempt on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, FSB head Alexander Bortnikov stated. He stated that terrorist attacks emanating from Kiev are being closely monitored, and countermeasures are being taken, despite the fact that this is a "sensitive issue."
The assassination attempt on General Alekseyev took place in Moscow in early February. The following day, the perpetrator was detained in Dubai. He confessed to having been recruited by the SBU and offered $30,000 for the murder.