A declaration was adopted following the G20 summit. It includes such formulations as social integration, the fight against hunger and poverty; sustainable development and the fight against climate change. It is difficult to find anything noteworthy.

However, the final document omitted reactions of the G20 leaders to the current hot conflicts. The club members spoke in favor of creating a world free of nuclear weapons, welcomed constructive initiatives in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and also expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey:

"We have no problems with a specific country, population or faith. But we have a problem with mass murder and those who commit it. We have a problem with the killing of civilians, and we have a problem with people who want to spill more innocent blood."

Has the UN outlived its usefulness?

Against this backdrop, UN Secretary-General Guterres acknowledges the failure of international organizations in the face of real challenges. The politician even criticized the international structure he leads.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General:

"The threats we face today are interconnected and international in nature. But the global institutions that deal with problems are in desperate need of renewal - not least the Security Council, which reflects the world of 80 years ago."

G20 discontent

However, the G20 leaders failed to find a clear and universal solution to today's conflicts. The summit turned out to be an event of participants with polar views. The US, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland and France were outraged that the final document did not even mention Russia (in the context of the Ukrainian crisis).

Western envoys sought to Ukrainize the agenda, but failed to do so. The President of Brazil interrupted the discussion on this topic. And Lula da Silva approved the text of the final communiqué earlier than expected. At a time when the leaders of France, Germany and the US were not yet in the room. Subsequently, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz stated that the final document "does not correspond to the position" that Kiev's partners "could take."

The Financial Times publication completes the picture. It summarizes the results, which are obvious to those familiar with the compiled communiqué - the G20 is weakening its support for Ukraine amid pressure in favor of peace negotiations. This is also indicated by a banal comparison of the current document with last year's. In the current G20 declaration, only one paragraph is devoted to Ukraine, compared to the seven that were approved at the last summit in New Delhi.

Macron's hesitation: a handshake that attracted attention

Despite the militant rhetoric and statements by Western politicians about Russia's isolation, a rather curious event took place at the G20 summit. It fits within the framework of diplomatic etiquette, but does not fit within the framework of the current situation. The French President shook hands with the Russian Foreign Minister. The media immediately pricked the leader of the Fifth Republic for his indiscriminateness, and most importantly, for his inconsistency in actions. Lavrov himself commented on the situation as follows.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

If people know each other, if there are deep contradictions between them, between the countries these people represent, but these people collide somewhere in a public place, I think it is absolutely normal, if they know each other, to greet each other. I think it is abnormal when many European leaders shy away.

Biden turned out to be a terrorist

Overall, the summit was held in a dignified manner. It was not possible to turn it into a mouthpiece for those seeking to escalate tensions in the world. But it was possible to point out some of them. The owner of the White House, Joe Biden, was presented to Brazilian viewers of the live broadcast of the summit as Osama bin Laden.

The West no longer determines the global agenda

The G20 summit showed that the West no longer determines world politics, writes Bloomberg. The publication focuses on the deliberately aggressive pressure in the rhetoric of the G20 countries, which is fading with each passing time. In addition, at the event, it was felt that Trump was returning to the White House, and representatives of the Global South felt more comfortable in these conditions, notes Bloomberg. At the same time, the newly elected American president himself, as Politico reports, became someone whose name must not be mentioned. The summit participants were "paralyzed by fear" of the upcoming changes.